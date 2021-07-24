2 injured in drive-by shooting in Springfield Township; suspects considered ‘armed and dangerous’

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Springfield Township say suspects who should be considered “armed and dangerous” are on the loose following a Friday evening drive-by shooting that left two men injured.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. near the 3400 block of Linnway Drive.

Two 18-year-old men suffered injuries, according to the release.

According to police, it’s believed a neighborhood dispute led to the shooting. A newer model black 4-door drove through the neighborhood and fired 15 shots at the men amid an altercation, police said in a press release.

Police said the suspects are described as three men between the ages of 18 to 25.

EMS took the victims to Akron City Hospital for treatment. Police said their current condition isn’t known.

Contact the Springfield Township Police Detective Bureau at (330) 734-4106 if you have information about this shooting.

Police will release a photo of the suspect vehicle if one becomes available.

This is a developing story.

