Browns sign Newsome and Schwartz

All 2021 draft picks have officially been signed
Anthony Schwartz
Anthony Schwartz(WOIO)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced on Saturday the signing of first-round draft pick cornerback Greg Newsome II and third-round receiver Anthony Schwartz.

The two players were the final two of eight players from the 2021 draft class to be signed.

Browns players are set to report on Tuesday for training camp with their first practice on Wednesday.

