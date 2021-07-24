2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Confused by child tax credits, stimulus checks? IRS offers help today in Cleveland

Source: Pixabay
Source: Pixabay
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Are you confused about registering for the child tax credit? Have a question about your stimulus check?

Help is available today in downtown Cleveland, thanks to the Internal Revenue Service.

Key things to know about the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit

The IRS is hosting an event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center in the Federal Office Building.

IRS employees and volunteers will be available to help you check your eligibility and sign up for credits or benefits, according to a news release.

If you attend, the IRS asks you bring these items:

  • Social Security numbers for your children
  • Social Security numbers or Tax Identification Numbers for yourself and your spouse
  • Reliable mailing address and email address
  • Bank account information (needed for payment by direct deposit)

The first round of child tax credit payments were sent on July 15. More than 1.2 million families in Ohio will get a check this month, according to a document from the White House.

“Over $550 million for Ohio families to help 2.1 million children thrive,” the White House said in the document.

The Federal Office Building is located at 1240 E. Ninth St. in Cleveland.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
FILE - George Brinkman at arraignment (Source: WOIO)
Death sentence from Cuyahoga County charges vacated for Ohio serial killer due to court error

Latest News

Collecting Donations Now
Operation Backpack - Collecting Donations Now
Chardon boy battling cancer sworn in as honorary firefighter
Chardon boy battling cancer sworn in as honorary firefighter, saves Spiderman
Topps Truck to visit Progressive Field this weekend
Topps Truck to visit Progressive Field this weekend
Cleveland celebrates 225th birthday
Cleveland celebrates 225th birthday