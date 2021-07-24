Confused by child tax credits, stimulus checks? IRS offers help today in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Are you confused about registering for the child tax credit? Have a question about your stimulus check?

Help is available today in downtown Cleveland, thanks to the Internal Revenue Service.

The IRS is hosting an event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center in the Federal Office Building.

IRS employees and volunteers will be available to help you check your eligibility and sign up for credits or benefits, according to a news release.

If you attend, the IRS asks you bring these items:

Social Security numbers for your children

Social Security numbers or Tax Identification Numbers for yourself and your spouse

Reliable mailing address and email address

Bank account information (needed for payment by direct deposit)

The first round of child tax credit payments were sent on July 15. More than 1.2 million families in Ohio will get a check this month, according to a document from the White House.

“Over $550 million for Ohio families to help 2.1 million children thrive,” the White House said in the document.

The Federal Office Building is located at 1240 E. Ninth St. in Cleveland.

