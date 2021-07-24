Indians pitcher, wife says family received death threats after Friday’s loss

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The wife of a Cleveland Indian’s pitcher took to social media Saturday to denounce the vile violent abuse that many professional athletes endure during their careers.

Her husband Nick Wittgren allowed five runs on three hits and a walk during Friday’s game against the Rays. He was given credit for the loss.

As a result both Wittgren and his wife say they received a litany of abuse, including death threats.

I don’t know what the worst part about it is—that this isn’t the first time, that this won’t be the last time, or that other families in sports ALSO receive these regularly. — Ashley Wittgren, MS CSCS (@ashleyecrosby) July 24, 2021

A few hours later, Nick Wittgren posted screenshots of the vile messages he received.

“I know where you live,” a message read. “I will get you tonight and kill your family.”

This is a common experience for athletes, Wittgren said.

Thank you for all of the kind messages. Sadly this is considered “normal” in professional sports. It’s happened to 90% of players I know and basically after every bad outing a player has. But there is nothing normal about threatening someone and their families lives. pic.twitter.com/FZV8JwbNJP — Nick Wittgren (@N_Witt) July 24, 2021

Recently Black players for England’s national soccer were harassed after missing penalty kicks during the Euro 2020 championship.

Earlier this year, Indians infielder Yu Chang was also targeted after an error. He posted screenshots of racist, anti-Asian social media messages he said he received.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.