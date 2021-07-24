2 Strong 4 Bullies
Indians pitcher, wife says family received death threats after Friday’s loss

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Nick Wittgren, right, is congratulated by catcher Roberto...
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Nick Wittgren, right, is congratulated by catcher Roberto Perez after the Indians defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-3 in a baseball game, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (KY3)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The wife of a Cleveland Indian’s pitcher took to social media Saturday to denounce the vile violent abuse that many professional athletes endure during their careers.

Her husband Nick Wittgren allowed five runs on three hits and a walk during Friday’s game against the Rays. He was given credit for the loss.

As a result both Wittgren and his wife say they received a litany of abuse, including death threats.

A few hours later, Nick Wittgren posted screenshots of the vile messages he received.

“I know where you live,” a message read. “I will get you tonight and kill your family.”

This is a common experience for athletes, Wittgren said.

Recently Black players for England’s national soccer were harassed after missing penalty kicks during the Euro 2020 championship.

Earlier this year, Indians infielder Yu Chang was also targeted after an error. He posted screenshots of racist, anti-Asian social media messages he said he received.

