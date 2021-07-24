2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mansfield police investigating report of body found on southeast side

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police are investigating reports of a body found in the 100 block of Blymyer Avenue.

Police were called to the single-family home shortly after noon on Saturday, according to a Mansfield police media release.

Detectives from the Major Crimes division and representatives from the Richland County Coroner’s Officer were on scene Saturday evening.

Further details were not released.

