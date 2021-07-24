North Olmsted telephone pole bursts into flame after electrical malfunction

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A telephone pole burst into flame Friday evening in North Olmsted after an apparent electrical malfunction.

The fire department was called to a telephone pole alight near the intersection of Brendan Lane and Elm Road shortly after 8 p.m., according to the North Olmsted Fire department.

Authorities were not able to determine the exact cause of the fire but said it was likely related to the electrical system.

No injuries were reported, but the fire knocked power out in the area. By Saturday evening, power had been restored, according to the First Energy website.

The power company did not respond to calls for more information.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.