Northeast Ohio weather: Unsettled weekend weather pattern

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With weather records beginning in 1871, July 2021 is now the 5th wettest July on record in Cleveland.

We’ll be subjected to opportunities for showers and thunderstorms from time to time all weekend.

High humidity percentages coupled with temperatures in the 80s will provide the fuel.

Any little disturbance may act as a trigger to set them off.

The threat of thunderstorms will we highest during the afternoon and evening hours.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be dry but humid with partly cloudy to mainly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s each day.

