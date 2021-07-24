2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio weather: Unsettled weekend weather pattern

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast(Source: WOIO)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With weather records beginning in 1871, July 2021 is now the 5th wettest July on record in Cleveland.

We’ll be subjected to opportunities for showers and thunderstorms from time to time all weekend.

High humidity percentages coupled with temperatures in the 80s will provide the fuel.

Any little disturbance may act as a trigger to set them off.

The threat of thunderstorms will we highest during the afternoon and evening hours.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be dry but humid with partly cloudy to mainly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s each day.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
FILE - George Brinkman at arraignment (Source: WOIO)
Death sentence from Cuyahoga County charges vacated for Ohio serial killer due to court error

Latest News

Northeast Ohio weather: Warmer weather is here, threat of storms this weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Warmer weather is here, threat of storms this weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Warmer weather is here, threat of storms this weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Warmer weather is here, threat of storms this weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Warmer weather is here, threat of storms this weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Warmer weather is here, threat of storms this weekend
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 7/22/2021