Want to try Haunted House Restaurant in Cleveland Heights? Better make a reservation

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The new Haunted House Restaurant is asking Clevelanders excited to try the newly opened haunted-house-themed restaurant in Cleveland Heights to make a reservation via Open Table.

Business is booming at the restaurant in the former Melt location at the corner of Cedar and South Taylor Roads, owner Andre Scott said.

The restaurant issued a statement Saturday that they were only taking online reservations

“We want to provide good service. That’s why we went to the online reservations,” Scott said. He added that the restaurant was also still trying to accommodate walk-ins. The wait for those customers on Saturday was between an hour and an hour and a half.

Booking a reservation online means customers avoid the wait, but time slots were going fast.

Three hundred and thirty reservations were made Saturday, according to the Open Table website.

The restaurant is booked out for the next 17 days, but there are slots still available, Scott said.

