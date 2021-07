BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns on Sunday announced a rookie player is on the COVID-19 list.

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the statement.

We have placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/5spjI5tNKQ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 25, 2021

The Browns picked Owusu-Koramoah in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played 2 seasons for Notre Dame.

