How should Cleveland spend $511 million? City asks for American Rescue Plan investment ideas

Cleveland City Hall
Cleveland City Hall(Vic Gideon)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland needs to spend $511 million before the end of 2024.

The money, coming from the America Rescue Plan Act, will be invested in the economy as the city recovers from the pandemic.

Cleveland wants to know: how would you spend it?

That’s why the city launched a citizen input tool this week.

According to a news release, the $511 million can be spent in a variety of ways. Those include supporting public health, replacing public sector revenue loss, addressing negative economic impacts or improvements on water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.

You can submit an idea online by clicking here. You can also head to City Hall, your local neighborhood recreation center or the Public Utilities Building and use the drop box. Residents who receive a water bill will get a questionnaire in the mail, the city said.

