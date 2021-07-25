Kids learn from a pro at Odell Beckham Jr. football camp

GATES MILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 250 kids got a chance to perfect their footballs skills Sunday alongside one of the best.

It’s thanks to the fifth annual Odell Beckham Jr. Football ProCamp, happening today at Gilmour Academy.

The camp is an opportunity for boys and girls to learn fundamental football skills, according to a news release. No experience is required. It’s open to kids of all skill levels in grades 1-8.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. acts as director of the camp. Kids are coached by football coaches from local high schools and colleges, according to the release and event website.

Campers will leave the event with more than their new skills. According to the release, each child receives a limited-edition camp t-shirt, a souvenir autograph and a team photo with OBJ.

The football camp will follow all local COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, the website said.

You must register to attend. Learn more here.

