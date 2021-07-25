Lakewood family offers $1,000 reward for return of missing dog

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is offering a $1,000 reward for the safe return of their dog Kaylie who went missing from a western Lakewood residence on Friday.

The family left Kaylie with a trusted dog sitter while they went on a two-week vacation, according to a family friend. The little dog slipped through the fence on Sloane Avenue and hasn’t been seen since.

Kaylie’s family returned from vacation on Saturday, and they, along with an army of friends, neighbors, and strangers, have been searching for the black dog since.

If you have seen Kaylie, they ask that you call the Lakewood Dog Warden at (216) 529-5020.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.