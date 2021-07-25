2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ to open Karamu House’s 2021-22 season

Juneteenth celebrated at Karamu House
Juneteenth celebrated at Karamu House(WOIO)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Karamu House will kick off its 2021-22 season with August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

The show opens on October 8.

The season will also include Langston Hughes’ “Black Nativity,” which will run in December 2021; Katori Hall’s “The Mountaintop,” beginning in February; and Keith Hamilton Cobb’s “American Moor” which will run in May.

Tickets are available in four-show package subscriptions are now available at Karamuhouse.org. Single tickets for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” will go on sale in August.

Karamu House is America’s oldest African American theatre.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

