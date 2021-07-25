‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ to open Karamu House’s 2021-22 season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Karamu House will kick off its 2021-22 season with August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

The show opens on October 8.

The season will also include Langston Hughes’ “Black Nativity,” which will run in December 2021; Katori Hall’s “The Mountaintop,” beginning in February; and Keith Hamilton Cobb’s “American Moor” which will run in May.

Tickets are available in four-show package subscriptions are now available at Karamuhouse.org. Single tickets for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” will go on sale in August.

Karamu House is America’s oldest African American theatre.

