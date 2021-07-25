Nina Turner and Shontel Brown: Ohio’s 11th District Congressional race heats up

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Who will replace Marcia Fudge? The race to Congress for Ohio’s 11th District is heating up, and some big names are backing the candidates.

19 News caught up with two candidates this weekend to help you learn more ahead of Aug. 3 primary election.

Nina Turner canvassed Saturday in the Cleveland area. She was joined by U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who previously endorsed her.

“You don’t have to have a fancy title to be the change in the world. Titles are good, but purpose is better,” Turner said.

Shontel Brown also had a busy Saturday with appearances at a convention and several meet-and-greets.

Brown told us she’s passionate about healthcare, jobs and justice. She also wants everyone to have access to the COVID-19 vaccine, she said.

“Racial justice, social justice. Those are topics that I’m passionate about, but also criminal justice reform and environmental justice,” Brown said.

Both women have been long-involved in local politics. Shontel Brown is the Chair of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party. Turner is a former State Senator for Ohio’s 25th District.

19 News will keep you updated as the special election nears.

