Northeast Ohio weather: Clearing trend begins today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Celestial Spigot has been turned off!

With 7.62 inches of rainfall as of midnight on Saturday, July 2021 is now the 4th wettest July on record in Cleveland.

As high pressure comes to our rescue, we’ll be treated to a slow clearing trend today with temperatures rebounding into the mid 80s.

Under moonlit skies tonight, lows will slip into the mid 60s.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be dry but humid with partly cloudy to mainly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s each day.

