Portage County Sheriff expresses ‘disappointment and hopelessness’ over Cleveland Indian’s name change

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff took to Facebook Saturday to express his “disappointment and hopelessness” after the Cleveland Indians baseball team announced that it would change its name to the Cleveland Guardians in 2022.

Sheriff Bruce D. Zuchowski said in a statement posted to the Portage County Sheriff’s Facebook page that he “felt compelled to make a statement on behalf of the silent majority.”

“When I was a child, I remember observing my grandfathers watching the Indians game on TV or listening on their AM radios. They both loved the Indians back in the day,” he wrote. “Today, I know they are both turning over in their grave with anguish and disgust toward the recent actions.”

In the post, Zuchowski said that his wife is descended from native peoples.

“Both she and her relatives never viewed the Cleveland Indians as a biased or prejudiced team but rather their hometown baseball franchise,” he wrote. “This is once again another attempt of trying to erase our history due to the outcry of the few that affects the many.”

Zuchowski wrote that he has boycotted professional sports for the past three years. His beef isn’t with the “particular position taken by the team but rather the principle of the decision-making process,” which he said continuously impacts individuals and industries nationwide.

“Both lawmakers and decision-makers need to begin to think about the majority of their constituents before caving to the impulsive demands being made by a small group of the public,” he wrote.

Zuchowski is not the only public figure to express dismay at the change. Former President Donald Trump said that he became a “former” baseman fan and called the change a disgrace.

The change has also been hailed as a welcome move away from an offensive racial depiction.

Read the full statement below.

