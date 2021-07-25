2 Strong 4 Bullies
Thousands without power after transformer blows near Mayfield Village

(kfda)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of people are without power Sunday evening after a transformer blew in Mayfield Village.

The transformer caught fire, according to a Mayfield Village dispatcher. Authorities were on scene shortly before 6 p.m.

At least 4,000 customers were affected by the outage, according to the First Energy website.

The company estimates the power will be restored by 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

