Thousands without power after transformer blows near Mayfield Village
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of people are without power Sunday evening after a transformer blew in Mayfield Village.
The transformer caught fire, according to a Mayfield Village dispatcher. Authorities were on scene shortly before 6 p.m.
At least 4,000 customers were affected by the outage, according to the First Energy website.
The company estimates the power will be restored by 8 p.m.
