41-year-old man killed by his child’s mother after ‘domestic violence incident’ on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old man was killed after a shooting Friday in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood.

Cleveland police were called to the 2300 block of East 90th Street around noon after receiving information that a man had been shot, according to a police media release.

Medics took the man to University Hospitals where he died.

While homicide detectives were at the scene of the shooting, they were told that the mother of the man’s child had called police to report that she had shot victim after a “domestic violence incident,” according to the release.

Police say the man assaulted his child’s mother, according to police, and she shot him. She had a protection order against the victim.

No arrests have been made. Police will present the facts to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office.

The shooting remains under investigation.

