Berea homeowners fume over repeated basement flooding

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Fix the flooding. That’s the message homeowners in Berea’s River Ridge neighborhood are trying to send to the city’s mayor.

Yard signs with the words, “Mayor Kleem, stop the flooding in my basement,” are popping up in front of homes on numerous streets on the city’s north end.

Homeowners called the 19 News Troubleshooters and said they can’t keep their heads above water because of a serious flooding problem that has taken up residence in their neighborhood. They’re trying to get the mayor’s attention and demanding the city do something about it.

“Berea has a very poor infrastructure system. It needs to be replaced,” said resident Gay Grizzell. “They continue to add new homes and do nothing to expand the capacity of the sewer systems.”

Grizzell, who says she was dropped by her homeowner’s insurance when it comes to sewer backups, says she has spent nearly $15,000 dollars taking down trees and having the roots cleared out. She also replaced the clay tile pipe with PVC to try and rectify the problem as advised by the city but to no avail.

Heavy rain led to flooding in the last two weeks for these homes some say it was the last straw.

Homeowners like Kim Baldwin say they can’t enjoy even the use of their basements as part of their living space anymore, and at times she just wants to throw up her hands and move. “

It’s a lot of anxiety, a lot of stress,” said Baldwin. “We hear news media say, ‘ok we’re going to have heavy floods today,’ and instantly we start panicking.”

Eydie Lott and her husband say they’re fed up because while growing up in this neighborhood their homes never flooded. That changed, they said, after a large amount of construction began in the area and sewer drains were overwhelmed.

“When there is a backup on Emerson, which is right around the corner from us, that is the time to get a flood,” said Lott.

Berea Mayor Cyril Kleem said the city has done its’ part, and each homeowner must handle their responsibilities.

“The last three years we’ve spent close to $3 million,” he said. “When our service workers opened the sewer a few weeks ago it was flowing perfectly fine. What we’re seeing is some private links to property that’s not flowing right.”

Mayor Kleem also says the city is in the second phase of the sewer rehab project that includes 10 streets on the north end to upgrade the system along streets, including The Mall, Emerson Drive, and North Rocky River Driver.

But he said if all homeowners don’t take care of the sewer-related issues identified at each particular residence by the city, the system will never function at 100%.

Grizzell and nearly 12 others who talked to 19 News aren’t buying it.

“It is an ongoing problem, and the people here we’re all tired of it,” she said. “And it’s costly.”

Neighbors on these streets have a plan of action saying they will knock on every door to gain support for their cause and hope at some point a special council meeting can be held so their voices can be heard.

