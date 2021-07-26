2 Strong 4 Bullies
Biden, Harris to comment on Americans with Disabilities Act anniversary

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will make remarks from the White House Rose Garden on Monday to mark the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

They will also be joined by the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff.

As a senator, Biden co-sponsored the act, which passed in 1990 and is designed to provide equal opportunities for Americans with disabilities.

The act covers a number of topics, including employment, public transportation and accommodations.

LIVE: Biden, Harris remarks on the ADA anniversary