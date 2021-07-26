Cleveland police: At least 14 people shot over the weekend in 60-hour timespan

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say more than a dozen people were shot over a 60-hour period of time spanning from Thursday afternoon to early Sunday morning.

According to a report from the Cleveland Division of Police:

Thursday, July 22

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot and another 19-year-old was injured during a shooting at an abandoned church in the 9600 block of Aetna Road on Thursday at 4:55 p.m. while the victims were reportedly filming a music video. Police are on the lookout for three to five male suspects believed to be involved in the shooting.

Friday, July 23

Paramedics took a 42-year-old man to MetroHealth Hospital for treatment from a shooting reported just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday in the 3000 block of West 104th Street. He suffered a graze to his head by a gunshot wound.

Detectives are investigating a homicide of a 41-year-old man that was reported in the 2300 block of East 90th Street. Police said a 33-year-old female suspect, who has been identified, fatally shot the man in the chest during a domestic violence incident on Friday at 12:26 p.m.

An uncooperative male victim checked into South Pointe Hospital and claimed he was shot at Kerruish Park on Friday around 9 p.m.

A 42-year-old man was treated at University Hospitals for a gunshot wound to the leg following an incident near East 116th Street and Kinsman Road on Friday.

Saturday, July 24

A 29-year-old man was shot in the left leg and a 36-year-old male victim was shot in the left hip during an incident reported to police shortly after 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of East 78th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

Police said a 24-year-old man was transported by paramedics in critical condition from the 3800 block of East 142nd Street to University Hospitals . The gunshot wound may have been self-inflicted, according to detectives.

South Pointe Hospital staff treated a 26-year-old man for a gunshot wound to his right thigh at approximately 3:30 a.m. in connection to a shooting near East 142nd Street and Harvard Avenue.

Sunday, July 25

A 19-year-old man was fatally injured and a 44-year-old man was grazed by a bullet to his head during a shooting on East 115th Street near Forest Avenue at 12:50 a.m. on Sunday. Detectives said there was an exchange of gunfire in a convenience store parking lot. The surviving victim said he was caught in the crossfire.

Police said a 23-year-old man was shot in the stomach before 2 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of East 55th Street and Carnegie Avenue.

At approximately 2:46 a.m., an unidentified victim was shot in the back and taken to MetroHealth Hospital for treatment from the West 43rd Street and Clark Avenue crime scene.

