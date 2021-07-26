Gasoline spill on boat at East 55th Marina during gas dock

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A gasoline spill has occurred at the East 55th Marina when a boat was refueling, according to Cleveland Fire Department.

The Cleveland Fire Department was dispatched at 3:16 p.m.

There are no reported injuries and no reports of gasoline in the water, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

It is estimated to be 100 gallons, but no precise amount is known at this time, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

