Gina’s Pizzeria in Strongsville to close after 40 years of service

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Strongsville pizza institution has closed after serving the community for four decades.

Gina’s Pizzeria announced plans to close Sunday on Facebook. The owner decided to retire, according to the post.

Fans and patrons responded with well wishes and reminiscences of big sandwiches and round fluffy pizza pies with square slices.

The pizzeria’s voicemail message says that the restaurant is already permanently closed.

Gina’s Pizza on Dover Center Road in Bay Village is not affiliated with the Gina’s in Strongsville. The Bay Village restaurant remains open.

The pizzeria was highly rated on both Yelp and Google.

