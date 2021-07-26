Man killed in gunfight in Cleveland’s Woodland Hills neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead after exchanging gunfire with an unknown number of suspects outside a convenience store early Sunday morning in Cleveland’s Woodland Hills neighborhood.

Police were called to a convenience store parking lot near the intersection of East 115th Street and Forest Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. after the city’s gunshot detection system reported that shots were fired in the area, according to a Cleveland police media release.

There they found a 44-year-old man with a graze wound to his head and a second victim in the street suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Officers tried to help the man in the street until medics arrived and took him University Hospitals where he died, according to the release. He still has not been identified.

The preliminary investigation has found that the man who was killed exchanged gunfire with an unknown number of people, the release said. Police say a gun was found under his body at the scene.

Officers found a second firearm in a nearby field after a witness reported that a person fled through the area.

The man who suffered the graze wound was walking out of the convenience store when he was caught in the crossfire, the release said.

The shooting is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

