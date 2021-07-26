2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man killed in gunfight in Cleveland’s Woodland Hills neighborhood

A bystander was caught in the crossfire while walking out of a convenience store
(AP GraphicsBank)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead after exchanging gunfire with an unknown number of suspects outside a convenience store early Sunday morning in Cleveland’s Woodland Hills neighborhood.

Police were called to a convenience store parking lot near the intersection of East 115th Street and Forest Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. after the city’s gunshot detection system reported that shots were fired in the area, according to a Cleveland police media release.

There they found a 44-year-old man with a graze wound to his head and a second victim in the street suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Officers tried to help the man in the street until medics arrived and took him University Hospitals where he died, according to the release. He still has not been identified.

The preliminary investigation has found that the man who was killed exchanged gunfire with an unknown number of people, the release said. Police say a gun was found under his body at the scene.

Officers found a second firearm in a nearby field after a witness reported that a person fled through the area.

The man who suffered the graze wound was walking out of the convenience store when he was caught in the crossfire, the release said.

The shooting is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
FILE - George Brinkman at arraignment (Source: WOIO)
Death sentence from Cuyahoga County charges vacated for Ohio serial killer due to court error

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
41-year-old man killed by his child’s mother after ‘domestic violence incident’ on Cleveland’s East Side
2 shot, 1 killed while shooting music video in abandoned church on Cleveland’s southeast side
There is a $1,000 reward for the safe return of Kaylie The Dog who went missing from a yard on...
Lakewood family offers $1,000 reward for return of missing dog
Portage County Sheriff expresses ‘disappointment and hopelessness’ over Cleveland Indian’s name change