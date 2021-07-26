2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Hot and humid start to the week; storms return by Thursday

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:12 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This week will begin on a quiet note, with dry weather in the forecast until late Tuesday evening.

In the meantime, expect calm and dry conditions on Monday evening.

Temperatures will fall into the low 60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon will be hot and humid.

Highs will climb into the mid (and even a few upper) 80s.

A weak cold front will drop in on Tuesday evening, providing the focus for a few scattered showers and storms after 7:00 PM.

This feature will move away quickly, leaving us with mainly dry weather for Wednesday.

Expect highs in the low 80s on Wednesday afternoon.

Our next cold front will move in on Thursday, and this one will be stronger.

The front will bring scattered storms to the area on Thursday.

In its wake, it’ll be a lot cooler and less humid on Friday.

We’re forecasting highs in the low 70s Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will rebound into the upper 70s on Saturday afternoon.

Models indicate that another disturbance will move into our area on Sunday, facilitating the development of scattered storms.

Highs will only warm into the mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

