Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunshine and warm today and tomorrow

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:12 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure in control of our weather today and tonight. Humidity levels have dropped a bit. A warm day. Temperatures in the 80s this afternoon. Clear sky tonight. Temperatures drop into the 60s by early tomorrow morning. Sunny to partly cloudy sky tomorrow. High temperatures well in the 80s. A front will be slowly advancing towards us from the north. Wednesday will feature an increase in the humidity. Isolated thunderstorms in the forecast, especially during the afternoon. This front will end up stalling out over our area. A cooler day Wednesday with afternoon temperatures around 80 degrees. We are monitoring the potential of a thunderstorms complex to roll through early Thursday morning.

