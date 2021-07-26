2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio Department of Health releases COVID-19 guidance for upcoming school year

For both Rockingham and Harrisonburg masks would be required for students in elementary school due not being able to receive a vaccine.(WHSV)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health is set to announce recommended protocols for the 2021-2022 school year.

A briefing with Ohio’s chief medical officer, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday.

The purpose of Dr. Vanderhoff’s press conference was to share guidance with schools, students, and families as health safety preparations for the upcoming academic year are underway.

Already, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District announced that masks will be required for at least the first five weeks of the year.

This story will be updated.

