Pittsburgh firefighter drowns while on vacation in Conneaut, according to reports

CONNEAUT, Ohio (WOIO) - A Pittsburgh firefighter drowned Sunday while on vacation in Conneaut, according to KDKA in Pittsburgh.

Lee Weber, a Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire firefighter and an army veteran, was caught along a break wall and went underwater, according to reports.

He was found nearly an hour later and the coroner confirmed he had drowned.

Weber was 38.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.