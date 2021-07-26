2 Strong 4 Bullies
Pittsburgh firefighter drowns while on vacation in Conneaut, according to reports

(Source: Canva/WMBF News)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CONNEAUT, Ohio (WOIO) - A Pittsburgh firefighter drowned Sunday while on vacation in Conneaut, according to KDKA in Pittsburgh.

Lee Weber, a Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire firefighter and an army veteran, was caught along a break wall and went underwater, according to reports.

He was found nearly an hour later and the coroner confirmed he had drowned.

Weber was 38.

