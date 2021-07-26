2 Strong 4 Bullies
RTA to provide transportation to various vaccination clinics

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - India Birdsong is the General Manager with The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA).

She’s making sure anyone who wants to get the shot but can’t find a ride, will be able to do so.

Their new purple-colored buses will hit the road on Tuesday, to pick people up and drop them off at vaccine clinics all across town.

“We had a really large turnout when it came to providing transportation to the Wolstein Center a few weeks and months ago over the summer we provided multiple trips,” Birdsong added.

That success inspired this idea.

Birdsong says this new effort was made easier by a $972,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

RTA is also working hand in hand with the city’s health department.

Birdsong says the bus will be hard to miss since it’ll be wrapped with a vaccine advertisement, all you have to do is hop on.

To find the bus route click on the link below:

http://www.riderta.com/

