Shaker Heights warns the public to stay off the spillway at Horseshoe Lake

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Shaker Heights is warning the public to stay off the spillway at Horseshoe Lake because the structure is dangerously compromised.

The city put up a barrier to keep people off the structure, which has almost no concrete remaining underneath it.

“The stone structure itself is seriously compromised,” the city wrote in the post.

The city will conduct additional testing and then install “enhanced barricades” to prevent people from using the spillway to protect public safety.

