Shaker Heights warns the public to stay off the spillway at Horseshoe Lake

The spillway at Shaker Heights Horseshoe Lake is closed because the structure is badly compromised.
The spillway at Shaker Heights Horseshoe Lake is closed because the structure is badly compromised.(City of Shaker Heights)
By Stephanie Czekalinski and Shannon Smith
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Shaker Heights is warning the public to stay off the spillway at Horseshoe Lake because the structure is dangerously compromised.

The city put up a barrier to keep people off the structure, which has almost no concrete remaining underneath it.

“The stone structure itself is seriously compromised,” the city wrote in the post.

The city will conduct additional testing and then install “enhanced barricades” to prevent people from using the spillway to protect public safety.

