Solon parents proud of Kent State grad competing in Tokyo Olympic Games this month

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio couple is bursting with pride over their 27-year-old son Reggie Jagers who is a discus thrower and an Olympian.

Phyllis and Sanders Williams have one message for their son who is representing the United States at the Tokyo Olympic Games on July 30th and 31st.

“Bring home the gold, son!” said Sanders Williams. “I love you, man”

Jagers’ sports journey began in Northeast Ohio when he was just a kid. He’s a graduate of Solon High School and Kent State University.

The Williams’ said that their son is incredibly hardworking.

“It’s impressive. He’s come a long way. He made it to the Olympics,” said Sanders Williams. “This was just a sport he was trying to do during football’s off-season.”

Phyllis Williams said that she’s been receiving texts and calls from the community ever since her son announced that he qualified for the Olympics.

“I’m just elated,” she said. “I just can’t express how I feel I’m just overjoyed and overwhelmed.”

Jager’s father hopes other people will take inspiration from this story and make Ohio proud.

“Don’t give up,” he said. “Maintain your goals and strive for perfection.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.