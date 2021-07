STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - Stow police are looking to identify two men involved in stealing purses from elderly women in grocery stores.

The two men work together by distracting the women and then stealing their purses.

Contact Officer Burgess at 330-689-5700 if you have any information, case number 21-9388.

Please share: The pictured subjects are persons of interest in the theft of purses. The two work together to distract... Posted by Stow Police Department, Stow, Ohio on Sunday, July 25, 2021

