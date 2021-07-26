2 Strong 4 Bullies
Two shot, one killed while shooting music video in abandoned church on Cleveland’s southeast side

(Source: Associated Press)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 19-year-olds were hospitalized and one is dead after a Thursday evening shooting in the Union-Miles neighborhood.

Cleveland police were called to the 9600 block of Aetna Road on a report of gunshots, according to a police media release.

Officers found one 19-year-old in the street near the address suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Police say they found a second in a nearby abandoned church. He had been shot in the back.

The young men were in the church filming a music video when assailants burst in and began shooting, the release said. Both victims were taken to MetroHealth for treatment.

The man who was found in the street died the next day, according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have yet been made.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

