Vermilion church honors 7-year-old boy from near-fatal accident in Erie County

Beulah Beach Corporation honors 7-year-old Kevin Crocker after almost fatal car accident(WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - Weeks after a car crash landed him in the hospital, 7-year-old Kevin Crocker is coming home.

He was hit by a car on July 1 while he was trying to cross the street on his bike, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP says he was struck by a 17-year-old from Fairview Park, according to a news release.

The crash happened near a beach in Vermilion on US 6 , beside a church camp called Beulah Beach Corporation.

7-year-old boy hit while riding bike in Erie County

Crocker was life-flighted after the crash and spent 22 days in the hospital. He was in a coma for three days and was not expected to live.

Following the crash, people from the camp came to the scene and prayed over the boy. A doctor who lived nearby also came to help.

Friday, July 23, he was released from the hospital.

On Sunday, the church camp recognized Crocker during the service.

Executive Director Ralph Trainer says Crocker will have free admission to the camp for as long as he wishes to attend.

The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.

