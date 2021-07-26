2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Why certain Northeast Ohio fire departments are surviving nationwide firefighter shortage

Money and resources playing a role
By Katie Tercek
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mentor, Ohio (WOIO) - A nationwide firefighter shortage hitting home right here in Northeast Ohio.

The biggest issue is money.

“We now go to job fairs,” said Robert Searles, the Mentor Fire Chief.

Times have changed. Gone are the days where fire departments didn’t have to market themselves. Now it’s a tool they use to explain why being a firefighter is such an important role in society because if they don’t the firefighter shortage could worsen.

“The shortage is complex and we’re seeing it nationwide, and we know in the fire service that relates back to the training requirements and the demands of the job,” said Searles.

Searles says volunteer fire departments are especially getting hit by the shortage. A big factor is that there are no financial benefits.

However, the Mentor Fire Department is okay for now.

“We have a fire levy here in Mentor that enables us to provide a good work environment. I also think that we’re thinking outside the box and we’re collaborating with our neighboring chiefs because call volume is going up,” said Searles.

Over in Willowick, the fire chief says all their firefighters are part-time, except for the chief, meaning fewer first responders. The majority of their part-time firefighters are already working full-time elsewhere.

As for the solution to this problem, departments say it comes down to money and resources.

“This is a very good challenging and rewarding career,” said Searles.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
FILE - George Brinkman at arraignment (Source: WOIO)
Death sentence from Cuyahoga County charges vacated for Ohio serial killer due to court error

Latest News

The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services is working with (RTA Police), to...
911 caller recounts moment she encountered Baby Doe
A 911 caller spoke with 19 News about the moment she saw Baby Doe at a bus stop two weeks ago...
911 caller recounts moment she encountered Baby Doe
Black Futures grants
Cleveland Black Futures grants
A nationwide firefighter shortage hitting home right here in Northeast Ohio.
Why certain Northeast Ohio fire departments are surviving nationwide firefighter shortage