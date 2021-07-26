Why certain Northeast Ohio fire departments are surviving nationwide firefighter shortage

Mentor, Ohio (WOIO) - A nationwide firefighter shortage hitting home right here in Northeast Ohio.

The biggest issue is money.

“We now go to job fairs,” said Robert Searles, the Mentor Fire Chief.

Times have changed. Gone are the days where fire departments didn’t have to market themselves. Now it’s a tool they use to explain why being a firefighter is such an important role in society because if they don’t the firefighter shortage could worsen.

“The shortage is complex and we’re seeing it nationwide, and we know in the fire service that relates back to the training requirements and the demands of the job,” said Searles.

Searles says volunteer fire departments are especially getting hit by the shortage. A big factor is that there are no financial benefits.

However, the Mentor Fire Department is okay for now.

“We have a fire levy here in Mentor that enables us to provide a good work environment. I also think that we’re thinking outside the box and we’re collaborating with our neighboring chiefs because call volume is going up,” said Searles.

Over in Willowick, the fire chief says all their firefighters are part-time, except for the chief, meaning fewer first responders. The majority of their part-time firefighters are already working full-time elsewhere.

As for the solution to this problem, departments say it comes down to money and resources.

“This is a very good challenging and rewarding career,” said Searles.

