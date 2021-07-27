17-year-old arrested after police find stolen rifle in vehicle

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A traffic stop ended with a 17-year-old boy arrested on weapons charges after officers found a rifle next to him in the backseat of a car, an Akron Police press release said.

Just before 5 p.m. Monday, officers stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Miller Avenue and Sweitzer Street.

Officers said they smelled marijuana coming from the car as they approached it.

As the people inside the vehicle got out, an AR15-22 caliber rifle was found on the floor of the back seat, next to where the teenager was sitting. The rifle was later found in a database of stolen weapons.

Officers also found marijuana in a backpack.

The teen was arrested on charges of Carrying Concealed Weapon, Receiving Stolen Property, and Improperly Handling Firearm in a Motor Vehicle.

