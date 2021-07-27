2 Strong 4 Bullies
18-year-old killed after shots fired during fight in Akron

18-year-old killed during fight in Akron
18-year-old killed during fight in Akron
By Steph Krane
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man died Monday when a fight turned into gunshots, the Summit County Medical Examiner said.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was shot around 5:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Brittain Road.

Police said the victim was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene just before 6 p.m.

