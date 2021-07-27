2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

3 men shot at Cleveland’s Jefferson Park on Monday night

3 men shot at Cleveland’s Jefferson Park on Monday night
3 men shot at Cleveland’s Jefferson Park on Monday night(WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS confirmed that three people were shot at Jefferson Park on Monday night.

An 18-year-old man was taken to Fairview Hospital with minor injuries while a 21-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were both taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition.

It is unknown if any suspects have been identified or arrests made.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
FILE - George Brinkman at arraignment (Source: WOIO)
Death sentence from Cuyahoga County charges vacated for Ohio serial killer due to court error

Latest News

Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO urging feds for $200 billion in COVID-19 relief
Cleveland Metropolitan School District announces new dress code policy
Akron Public Schools is investigating allegations against a football coach at Firestone High.
Akron Public Schools require masks for all students, staff to start school year
The FBI warns predators are trying to take advantage of children playing video games.
FBI warns predators are targeting children playing video games
FBI warns predators are targeting children playing video games
FBI warns predators are targeting children playing video games