3 men shot at Cleveland’s Jefferson Park on Monday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS confirmed that three people were shot at Jefferson Park on Monday night.

An 18-year-old man was taken to Fairview Hospital with minor injuries while a 21-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were both taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition.

It is unknown if any suspects have been identified or arrests made.

