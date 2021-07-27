CDC recommends vaccinated people to mask up indoors in some regions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dulce Sanchez didn’t hold back when we asked her about wearing masks to fight COVID-19.

This is another unexpected turn in the year and a half battle against the pandemic.

The CDC has now recommended people who are vaccinated to wear masks inside places where transmission rates may be high.

This comes as cases are surging among unvaccinated Americans.

According to the CDC, 63 percent of U.S counties currently have a high or substantial spread of the virus.

Sanchez told 19 News she thinks the mandate only makes sense if you’re indoors.

“When you’re outside enjoying the weather it’s hard especially with the heat in the summer and if you are maintaining social distance,” Sanchez said.

Leah Devine is visiting from Virginia and she hopes this mandate is instituted as soon as possible.

“It is a huge relief my husband and I are both fully vaccinated yet our toddler who we are traveling with is not,” Devine said.

Research is also pointing to the risk that the Delta Variant could be leading to some more cases of so-called “Breakthrough” infections among fully vaccinated people.

Sanchez thinks this is a good decision especially for children who can’t get vaccinated yet.

