Cleveland Clinic ranked No. 2 hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report
By Steph Krane
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - U.S. News and World Report ranked Cleveland Clinic the No. 2 hospital in the nation and the No. 1 hospital for heart care in its 2021-22 Best Hospital rankings.

According to a press release from the Clinic, this year’s rankings mark the 27th consecutive year the hospital has earned the top spot in Cardiology & Heart Surgery.

It’s also the 23rd year in a row Cleveland Clinic has been ranked among the top five hospitals in the country.

Only the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota was ranked higher overall than the Clinic.

Click here to see the full U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals rankings

“Even in the most difficult of times during the COVID-19 pandemic, our caregivers rose to the occasion to provide the highest quality care to patients,” Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., CEO and President of Cleveland Clinic, said. Rankings like these by U.S. News affirm our caregivers’ continued dedication to providing patients with the best care anywhere – no matter the challenges.”

U.S. News also ranked the Clinic the second-best hospital in the categories of geriatrics, rheumatology, and urology.

In all, Cleveland Clinic was ranked among the top 10 in 11 specialties.

