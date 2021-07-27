Cleveland Metropolitan School District announces new dress code policy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metropolitan Schools District announced changes to the system’s dress code Monday.

The changes create a policy that is “gender-neutral” and will apply equally to students regardless of gender.

“These new dress expectations were designed not only to ensure that students dress in a manner that is appropriate comfortable and conducive to an active academic school day but also to support all students in developing a body-positive self-image,” Gordon said in the video.

The code was developed after parents and students asked the district to review the dress code, said CEO Eric Gordon in a video posted to the district Youtube channel.

A task force reviewed other districts’ policies and used feedback from CMSD parents and students to create a more inclusive policy.

In previous years, the district’s dress code dictated what students were required to wear. The new code allows students and parents to wear clothing as long as they do not wear items excluded by a list of exceptions, Gordon said.

Parents and students who want to continue wearing the more traditional student uniform may do so.

Under the new dress code students will not be allowed to wear the following:

Clothing that is see-through

Clothing where the buttocks or torso is exposed

Clothing or accessories which show profanity, obscene words or pictures, sexually suggestive statements, violence or incitement to violence

Clothing representing gang-related activities

Clothing where the entire thigh is exposed, such as micro-minis and short shorts

Bathing suits or cutoffs

The wearing and carrying of tobacco promotional items or items promoting controlled substances (drugs) and/or alcohol

Clothing where undergarments are exposed

Clothing that has text or visual images that are libelous, bully, constitutes harassment and discrimination

Backless or open-toed footwear

IMPORTANT BACK-TO-SCHOOL UPDATE: @EricGordon_CEO announces new expectations for student dress.https://t.co/U8lTDaGqYr — Cleveland Metropolitan School District (@CLEMetroSchools) July 27, 2021

