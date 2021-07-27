2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland native wins Olympics gold in fencing competition

Lee Kiefer of the United States celebrates winning the women's individual Foil final...
Lee Kiefer of the United States celebrates winning the women's individual Foil final competition against Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A native of Northeast Ohio will be returning to the United States with a new piece of gold jewelry.

Lee Kiefer took the top spot in the women’s foil finals, beating Russia’s Inna Deriglazova for the gold medal.

According to the Team USA website, Kiefer was born in Cleveland and currently resides in Kentucky. The 27-year-old is a three-time Olympian; this is her first medal.

Kiefer made her debut in the 2012 games in London.

