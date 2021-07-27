Cleveland native wins Olympics gold in fencing competition

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A native of Northeast Ohio will be returning to the United States with a new piece of gold jewelry.

Lee Kiefer took the top spot in the women’s foil finals, beating Russia’s Inna Deriglazova for the gold medal.

According to the Team USA website, Kiefer was born in Cleveland and currently resides in Kentucky. The 27-year-old is a three-time Olympian; this is her first medal.

Kiefer made her debut in the 2012 games in London.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.