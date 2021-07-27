Cleveland police: 1 victim dead, 2 others injured during shooting at Jefferson Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police released additional details about a shooting, which has since been ruled deadly, that happened Monday night at Jefferson Park.

According to investigators, officers responded to the Lorain Avenue park at approximately 9:30 for reports of shots fired.

First responders discovered three gunshot wound victims at the scene.

A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times. Paramedics took him to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives also said a 21-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg. Both were treated at area hospitals and have since been released.

According to the police report, two unknown male suspects arrived at the park, approached the three victims, and started shooting into the group of people they were with.

The suspects then fled in a vehicle, investigators said.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting should call Cleveland police.

