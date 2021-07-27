2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga Falls police ask for help to find a teen missing since Saturday

Cody Muhlhan, 17, reportedly ran away on Saturday.
Cody Muhlhan, 17, reportedly ran away on Saturday.(Cuyahoga Falls police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls police are asking for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old missing since Saturday.

Cody Muhlhan has brown hair and eyes, according to a Cuyahoga Falls police department Facebook post. He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

He was reported as a runaway, police said.

Muhlhan frequents the parks in the Cuyahoga Falls area to play basketball, the post said. He is reported to have intellectual disabilities.

Police ask those with information about his whereabouts to contact call 330-928-2181 or the TIP line at 330-971-8477.

