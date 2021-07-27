2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Driver cited for hit-skip involving child bicyclist; Mentor-on-the-Lake police say biker did not stop at intersection

Moments before child was hit
Moments before child was hit(Source: Provided to/by Mentor-on-the-Lake police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department identified the driver who has now been cited in connection to the hit-and-run crash involving a child bicyclist.

According to investigators, 23-year-old Madison Yost, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, is due in court on Aug. 4 on a citation for failing to stop after an accident on a public roadway.

The crash report from police states that Unit 1, listed as the 11-year-old boy biker, failed to stop at the stop sign before entering the intersection. That is when he was hit by Unit 2, or Yost, according to the police report. She then “fled the scene immediately following the accident and did not stop to provide insurance information.”

Mentor-on-the-Lake crash report
Mentor-on-the-Lake crash report(Source: Mentor-on-the-Lake police)

Police shared photos of the Mentor-on-the-Lake woman’s vehicle that she was allegedly driving at the time of the incident, which happened last week near the intersection of Southland Drive and Beech Street.

Still investigating this accident...looks like a 2018-2019 KIA SORENTO dark blue in color. Witnesses stated that the...

Posted by Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Another child in the area at the time caught the crash and moments after while recording with his GoPro camera, according to Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Chief John Gielink.

**WARNING: Video contains content that some may consider graphic**

The boy was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital with numerous injuries, but he did survive.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
FILE - George Brinkman at arraignment (Source: WOIO)
Death sentence from Cuyahoga County charges vacated for Ohio serial killer due to court error

Latest News

Lee Kiefer of the United States celebrates winning the women's individual Foil final...
Cleveland native wins Olympics gold in fencing competition
Cleveland Clinic ranked No. 2 hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report
Cleveland Clinic ranked No. 2 hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report
Akron police are investigating the homicide of 20-year-old Gage Zirke. His mother tells us he...
‘I have a big hole in my heart’: Akron mother desperate for answers in son’s murder
Man found dead with gunshot wounds behind Akron house