Driver cited for hit-skip involving child bicyclist; Mentor-on-the-Lake police say biker did not stop at intersection

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department identified the driver who has now been cited in connection to the hit-and-run crash involving a child bicyclist.

According to investigators, 23-year-old Madison Yost, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, is due in court on Aug. 4 on a citation for failing to stop after an accident on a public roadway.

The crash report from police states that Unit 1, listed as the 11-year-old boy biker, failed to stop at the stop sign before entering the intersection. That is when he was hit by Unit 2, or Yost, according to the police report. She then “fled the scene immediately following the accident and did not stop to provide insurance information.”

Mentor-on-the-Lake crash report (Source: Mentor-on-the-Lake police)

Police shared photos of the Mentor-on-the-Lake woman’s vehicle that she was allegedly driving at the time of the incident, which happened last week near the intersection of Southland Drive and Beech Street.

Another child in the area at the time caught the crash and moments after while recording with his GoPro camera, according to Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Chief John Gielink.

**WARNING: Video contains content that some may consider graphic**

The boy was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital with numerous injuries, but he did survive.

