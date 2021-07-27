Euclid police K9 officer dies ‘peacefully and unexpectedly’

Euclid, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the public are sharing their condolences with the Euclid police after the department on Tuesday announced the death of a K-9 officer.

Rocky served the Euclid Police Department and recently the U.S. Marshals.

“It is with deep sadness that we report that EPD K-9 Rocky passed away peacefully and unexpectedly yesterday,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.