Euclid police K9 officer dies ‘peacefully and unexpectedly’

Rocky, a Euclid police K9 officer died Monday.
Rocky, a Euclid police K9 officer died Monday.(Euclid police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Euclid, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the public are sharing their condolences with the Euclid police after the department on Tuesday announced the death of a K-9 officer.

Rocky served the Euclid Police Department and recently the U.S. Marshals.

“It is with deep sadness that we report that EPD K-9 Rocky passed away peacefully and unexpectedly yesterday,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

