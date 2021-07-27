Euclid police K9 officer dies ‘peacefully and unexpectedly’
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Euclid, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the public are sharing their condolences with the Euclid police after the department on Tuesday announced the death of a K-9 officer.
Rocky served the Euclid Police Department and recently the U.S. Marshals.
“It is with deep sadness that we report that EPD K-9 Rocky passed away peacefully and unexpectedly yesterday,” the department wrote on Facebook.
