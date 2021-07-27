2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fly like an eagle: New tandem zipline lets riders soar over Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (video)

Eagle Zip Adventure
Eagle Zip Adventure(Source: Cleveland Metroparks)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new two-person zipline over the tree canopies at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is now open.

The Eagle Zip Adventure opened on Tuesday and features a 700-foot-long zipline that reaches 35 miles per hour at 150 feet over the zoo grounds.

Riders not only get a view of the Metroparks Zoo at the peak of the ride, but downtown Cleveland is also visible.

“Whether you experience the zipline during the day or at night during this summer’s Asian Lantern Festival, it’s a can’t miss experience for thrill seekers and families alike,” Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman said.

The Eagle Zip Adventure ride is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and cost $8 per rider, or $7 for members. A video package of the ride can also be purchased.

