2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Gas prices dipped nationally; Ohio prices remain below average

(Live 5/File)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ohio (WOIO) - Motorists got some reprieve at the pump this week as the average price of gas dipped .02 a gallon to $3.15, according to figures from AAA.

Ohioans paid less on average: $3.04. Statewide drivers in the Mansfield area paid the most on average about $3.11 a gallon. Those in the Cleveland area paid an average of about $3.03 a gallon.

The slight dips the result of demand for fuel that remained relatively flat, according to a AAA media release. Prognosticators with the association said that it’s too early to know if this is the beginning of a trend or a blip.

The price of crude — which affects the cost consumers pay at the pump — fluctuated wildly in recent weeks. Last Monday, the price dropped to a low of $66 per barrel but came surging back to over $70 per barrel by the end of the week, according to the media release.

Prices dropped after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said that they had struck a deal to increase production in August, according to AAA. Concerns about a surge in COVID-19 cases may affect that promise.

“For pump prices to push less expensive, OPEC will need to follow through with their production increases, crude will need to sell consistently at lower prices and the market will need to adjust to the potential resurgence of COVID cases,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “If these factors prove true consistently, pump prices could be less expensive in August, though the national average could still be at or above the $3 per gallon mark.”

Since the beginning of July, gas prices have averaged $3.14.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
FILE - George Brinkman at arraignment (Source: WOIO)
Death sentence from Cuyahoga County charges vacated for Ohio serial killer due to court error

Latest News

Perry Nuclear plant along Lake Erie in North Perry was one of two Ohio nuclear plants bailed...
FirstEnergy avoids high-profile prosecution and pays $230M in fines in pay-for-play scam
A power outage closed several vendors Saturday at the West Side Market.
Cleveland claims to work on issues at West Side Market after weekend power outage
Visit a job fair today at JACK Thistledown Racino
Visit a job fair today at JACK Thistledown Racino
Construction creates new roadblock for struggling businesses on Cleveland’s West Side
Construction creates roadblock for struggling businesses on Cleveland’s West Side