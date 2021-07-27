Gas prices dipped nationally; Ohio prices remain below average

Ohio (WOIO) - Motorists got some reprieve at the pump this week as the average price of gas dipped .02 a gallon to $3.15, according to figures from AAA.

Ohioans paid less on average: $3.04. Statewide drivers in the Mansfield area paid the most on average about $3.11 a gallon. Those in the Cleveland area paid an average of about $3.03 a gallon.

The slight dips the result of demand for fuel that remained relatively flat, according to a AAA media release. Prognosticators with the association said that it’s too early to know if this is the beginning of a trend or a blip.

The price of crude — which affects the cost consumers pay at the pump — fluctuated wildly in recent weeks. Last Monday, the price dropped to a low of $66 per barrel but came surging back to over $70 per barrel by the end of the week, according to the media release.

Prices dropped after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said that they had struck a deal to increase production in August, according to AAA. Concerns about a surge in COVID-19 cases may affect that promise.

“For pump prices to push less expensive, OPEC will need to follow through with their production increases, crude will need to sell consistently at lower prices and the market will need to adjust to the potential resurgence of COVID cases,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “If these factors prove true consistently, pump prices could be less expensive in August, though the national average could still be at or above the $3 per gallon mark.”

Since the beginning of July, gas prices have averaged $3.14.

