Inmate assaults corrections officer at Lake County Jail

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County Corrections Officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Lake County Jail, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate turned around while returning to his cell and began punching the officer in the face.

The officer was slammed to the ground during the attack.

The officer managed to ward off the attack but did receive injuries to his face and a broken collarbone.

The inmate will be criminally charged according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

