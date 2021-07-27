2 Strong 4 Bullies
LeBron James mural with ‘Space Jam 2′ characters in Akron vandalized with red spray paint (video)

LeBron James mural in Akron
LeBron James mural in Akron(Source: Provided to WOIO/Twitter @itschardae)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron mural featuring LeBron James and “Space Jam 2″ characters has been vandalized, according to the painting’s artist.

A video shared to social media on Monday by the artist shows “Laflop” spray-painted across the wall-sized mural in James’ hometown along with a large red circle on his nose.

**WARNING: Caption on social media post contains explicit language**

The artist said she is working on gathering supplies to make repairs to the mural, which is located near the intersection of West Market Street and North Valley Street.

A lieutenant spokesperson with Akron police told 19 News that the department is aware of the incident, but both the property owner where the mural is installed and artist refused to file a report at this time.

